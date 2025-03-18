JK Lakshmi Cement Faces Rs 45.6 Crore Income Tax Demand

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd announced on Tuesday it has received a Rs 45.6 crore demand notice from the income tax department for the assessment year 2022-23. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that an assessment order was issued on March 18, 2025, citing additional income.

According to the order, the income tax officer added certain amounts to the company's declared income, resulting in the significant aggregated demand. JK Lakshmi Cement has stated its intent to challenge the order, claiming it to be fallacious and legally untenable.

The company expressed confidence that the demand would be overturned upon appeal, and assured stakeholders that the issue would not have a material impact on its financial or operational activities.

