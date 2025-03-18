Delhi Braces for Record-High Power Demand This Summer

As Delhi braces for the sweltering summer months, officials from the capital's discoms predict a surge in power demand reaching an unprecedented 9,000 MW. This projection exceeds the city's historical peak of 8,656 MW recorded last year.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited anticipates this peak will occur by late June or early July, spurred by heightened energy needs. To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, preparations include network enhancements, advanced load forecasting utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, and an emphasis on green power sources.

The uptick in power demand underscores a near 300% increase since 2002, with BSES discoms planning short-term power purchases as a contingency. Meanwhile, the city's energy blueprint includes proactive measures directed by Power Minister Ashish Sood to safeguard against potential outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)