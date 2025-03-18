Left Menu

Nayara Energy's MoUs: Boosting Gujarat's Wetlands and Literacy

Nayara Energy commits to conserving Gujarat's Khijdia Bird Sanctuary and enhancing literacy in state schools with two MoUs. The initiatives, focusing on environmental restoration and educational development, aim to improve biodiversity and promote reading culture, benefiting local communities and government school students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:27 IST
Nayara Energy's MoUs: Boosting Gujarat's Wetlands and Literacy
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Fifth from Right). (Pic/ Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Nayara Energy has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Gujarat State Government aimed at conserving the Khijdia Bird Sanctuary and enhancing educational resources for government schools. The agreements were formalized in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Khijdia Bird Sanctuary project, valued at ₹12 crore over three years, will focus on restoring local wetlands, boosting biodiversity, and promoting eco-tourism. Meanwhile, the education initiative will provide 3,75,000 books to schools and Anganwadis in Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka, aiming to develop a strong reading culture among children.

The initiative also includes the integration of digital reading tools in classrooms and the training of teachers and librarians, reinforcing both ecological conservation and educational development in Gujarat. This collaborative effort is expected to positively impact local communities and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025