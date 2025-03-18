Nayara Energy's MoUs: Boosting Gujarat's Wetlands and Literacy

In a significant move, Nayara Energy has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Gujarat State Government aimed at conserving the Khijdia Bird Sanctuary and enhancing educational resources for government schools. The agreements were formalized in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Khijdia Bird Sanctuary project, valued at ₹12 crore over three years, will focus on restoring local wetlands, boosting biodiversity, and promoting eco-tourism. Meanwhile, the education initiative will provide 3,75,000 books to schools and Anganwadis in Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka, aiming to develop a strong reading culture among children.

The initiative also includes the integration of digital reading tools in classrooms and the training of teachers and librarians, reinforcing both ecological conservation and educational development in Gujarat. This collaborative effort is expected to positively impact local communities and stakeholders.

