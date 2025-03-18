IndusInd Completes Acquisition of Reliance Capital
IndusInd International Holdings Ltd has finalized its acquisition of Reliance Capital by transferring the bid amount to lenders. The move marks the end of a strategic transaction and begins a journey for value creation estimated at Rs 20,000 crore. Management transfer is imminent.
- Country:
- India
IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) has finalized its acquisition of debt-laden Reliance Capital by transferring the complete bid amount to the lenders, chairman Ashok Hinduja announced on Tuesday.
The transition of management to the new hands is expected to happen on Wednesday. Hinduja communicated this as the transaction marks the beginning of a value creation journey, estimating the worth of Reliance Capital at a conservative Rs 20,000 crore.
IIHL plans to review Reliance Capital's portfolio, potentially divesting smaller subsidiaries and ensuring protection of its 1.28 lakh employees' interests. Having emerged as the winning bidder with an offer of Rs 9,650 crore, IIHL now seeks to expand its BFSI portfolio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndusInd
- International
- Holdings
- Reliance
- Capital
- acquisition
- financial
- services
- RBI
- regulatory
ALSO READ
Prada Eyes Versace Acquisition Amid Clearlake's Big Investment Moves
Jharkhand Sets Ambitious Financial Path with Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Budget
J'khand budget provides for Rs 62,844 cr social sector outlay, Rs 13,363 cr for Maiyan Samman financial aid to women: FM.
Alexis Ohanian Joins Frank McCourt's TikTok Acquisition Bid
AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?