Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz Seek First Victory in Women's Premier League

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz aim to secure their first win in the Women's Premier League. Delhi needs to enhance powerplay bowling under Jemimah Rodrigues' leadership, while UP seeks solutions for their top-order batting. Improvements from both teams are essential for their upcoming match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:47 IST
Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz are both eager to achieve their first victory in the Women's Premier League, with their match scheduled for Wednesday. Under the new leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals are striving to improve their powerplay bowling, a crucial area requiring attention as they head into their third game.

Despite the rocky start, Delhi has showcased positives, notably through the stellar performances of bowlers Shree Charani and Nandani Sharma. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz focus on stabilizing their top-order, with a need to carefully select Meg Lanning's batting partner to optimize their powerplay strategy.

UP's Indian pacers, Kranti Goud and Shikha Pandey, must elevate their game, as must Deandra Dottin, following recent challenges. Both teams are addressing critical elements to get back on track in this competitive league.

