GTPL Hathway Surges Ahead: Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights Unveiled

GTPL Hathway Limited, a major player in India's digital cable TV and broadband sectors, reported a 5% year-over-year revenue increase for Q3 FY26, reaching ₹9,382 million. The company has expanded its broadband subscriber base to 1.06 million and launched the GTPL Infinity HITS platform for nationwide TV distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:25 IST
GTPL Hathway Limited, a leader in digital cable TV and broadband services in India, announced its financial results for the third quarter ending December 2025. The company reported a 5% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching ₹9,382 million.

Driving this growth, GTPL's broadband revenue climbed by 4% to ₹1,433 million, with a subscriber base expanding to 1.06 million. Digital Cable TV continues to be a robust segment, with 9.40 million active subscribers.

In a significant strategic move, GTPL launched the GTPL Infinity HITS platform, promising high-quality, cost-effective nationwide signal distribution. This new service marks a milestone in GTPL's expansion efforts, promising partners rapid deployment capabilities and enhanced growth opportunities.

