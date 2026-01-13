GTPL Hathway Surges Ahead: Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights Unveiled

GTPL Hathway Limited, a leader in digital cable TV and broadband services in India, announced its financial results for the third quarter ending December 2025. The company reported a 5% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching ₹9,382 million.

Driving this growth, GTPL's broadband revenue climbed by 4% to ₹1,433 million, with a subscriber base expanding to 1.06 million. Digital Cable TV continues to be a robust segment, with 9.40 million active subscribers.

In a significant strategic move, GTPL launched the GTPL Infinity HITS platform, promising high-quality, cost-effective nationwide signal distribution. This new service marks a milestone in GTPL's expansion efforts, promising partners rapid deployment capabilities and enhanced growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)