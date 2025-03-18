Russia Gears Up for Future Conflicts with Europe

In a stark warning, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has highlighted Russia's preparations for potential future conflicts with Europe's democratic nations. Her statement comes as the United States shifts its strategic focus towards the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing an audience at the Royal Danish Military Academy in Copenhagen, von der Leyen noted that Russia has significantly boosted its military-industrial production capabilities. This substantial investment not only supports Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine but also positions the nation for confrontations with European democracies.

The European Commission head underscored the gravity of the situation, urging Europe to remain vigilant to Russia's growing military ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)