Russia Gears Up for Future Conflicts with Europe

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen warned that Russia is preparing for future confrontations with European democracies as the U.S. refocuses on the Indo-Pacific. She noted Russia's expansion in military-industrial capacity, which supports its war efforts in Ukraine and poses a threat to Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:25 IST
In a stark warning, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has highlighted Russia's preparations for potential future conflicts with Europe's democratic nations. Her statement comes as the United States shifts its strategic focus towards the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing an audience at the Royal Danish Military Academy in Copenhagen, von der Leyen noted that Russia has significantly boosted its military-industrial production capabilities. This substantial investment not only supports Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine but also positions the nation for confrontations with European democracies.

The European Commission head underscored the gravity of the situation, urging Europe to remain vigilant to Russia's growing military ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

