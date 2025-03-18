Delhi High Court PIL Calls for Action Against Stray Cow Menace
A PIL filed in Delhi High Court urges for measures against stray cows on roads, highlighting 25,593 complaints since 2023. Allegations include a syndicate abandoning cows, aided by officials. The petition demands transparency and action for proper cow management, including shelters and a Special Task Force.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted to the Delhi High Court seeks immediate intervention to tackle the growing issue of stray cows wandering the city's streets, causing disruptions and accidents. The plea, citing 25,593 emergency calls to police since January 2023, underscores the gravity of the situation affecting public safety.
Filed by the Save India Foundation through Advocate Umesh Sharma, the petition accuses civic authorities of negligence in curbing a syndicate that abandons cows on roads. This organized practice, reportedly supported by certain MCD officials, contributes to urban chaos. Despite offers of help from the petitioner organization, the authorities have shown little concrete action.
The lack of transparency regarding the infrastructure for managing these cattle is also challenged. Essential details, like the availability of cow shelters, medical facilities, and response mechanisms, remain undisclosed. The plea notes that abandoned non-milch cows have become a cycle of exploitation, leading to calls for comprehensive measures including new shelters and a Special Task Force.
