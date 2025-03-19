Avenida Liberdade: Controversial Road Project Sparks Debate Ahead of COP30 in Belem

The Brazilian state of Para, which is gearing up to host the United Nations climate summit COP30, has denied links between the ceremony and the contentious new road project cutting through its rainforest. According to state officials, plans for the four-lane Avenida Liberdade began well before the capital, Belem, was chosen for the summit.

The work on this highway follows an existing power line through a protected area south of Belem. Authorities have clarified this project has not benefited from federal funds allocated for the UN event, countering claims it ties into summit preparations.

Yet the timing raises skepticism among locals. Ana Claudia Cardoso from the Federal University of Para stated that the urgency to prepare for a massive event like COP30 could give false justification for the long-delayed highway. A report by BBC claimed the road was part of the summit's infrastructure plans, although the state disavowed such connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)