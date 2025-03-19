Left Menu

Avenida Liberdade: Controversial Road Project Sparks Debate Ahead of COP30 in Belem

Belem, Brazil, is set to host the COP30 climate summit in November. Controversy has arisen over the construction of Avenida Liberdade, a road cutting through a protected rainforest area. Though officials deny a connection to COP30, some locals believe the summit has accelerated the project's approval and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 01:08 IST
Avenida Liberdade: Controversial Road Project Sparks Debate Ahead of COP30 in Belem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Brazilian state of Para, which is gearing up to host the United Nations climate summit COP30, has denied links between the ceremony and the contentious new road project cutting through its rainforest. According to state officials, plans for the four-lane Avenida Liberdade began well before the capital, Belem, was chosen for the summit.

The work on this highway follows an existing power line through a protected area south of Belem. Authorities have clarified this project has not benefited from federal funds allocated for the UN event, countering claims it ties into summit preparations.

Yet the timing raises skepticism among locals. Ana Claudia Cardoso from the Federal University of Para stated that the urgency to prepare for a massive event like COP30 could give false justification for the long-delayed highway. A report by BBC claimed the road was part of the summit's infrastructure plans, although the state disavowed such connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025