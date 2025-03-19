Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Boosts Mining with New Exploration Licenses

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has granted mining exploration licenses to several firms, including Vedanta and a consortium of Ajlan & Bros and China's Zijin Mining. The companies will invest over 366 million riyals ($97.59 million) in exploration within the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-03-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 01:27 IST
Saudi Arabia Boosts Mining with New Exploration Licenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a move aimed at bolstering its mining sector, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has issued several exploration licenses to domestic and international companies. The announcement was confirmed by the state news agency SPA on Tuesday.

Among the recipients of these licenses are Indian mining giant Vedanta and a consortium consisting of local firm Ajlan & Bros alongside China's Zijin Mining. This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's strategic objective to increase its mining investments and expand mineral exploration.

The ministry revealed that these mining entities will collectively allocate more than 366 million riyals, equivalent to $97.59 million, for exploration activities over the upcoming three years. This investment underscores the kingdom's commitment to developing its mining industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025