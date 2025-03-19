Left Menu

Trump Greenlights LNG Exports from CP2 Project

The former U.S. President Donald Trump has approved LNG exports from Venture Global's CP2 project, as reported by Bloomberg News. This decision could significantly impact energy exports from the U.S. and advance the country's standing in the global energy market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:09 IST
Trump Greenlights LNG Exports from CP2 Project
TRUMP

In a significant move for the U.S. energy sector, former President Donald Trump has given his approval for LNG exports from Venture Global's CP2 project. Bloomberg News reported this decision, which could play a pivotal role in boosting U.S. energy exports.

The CP2 project by Venture Global LNG is set to enhance the country's position in the global natural gas market, offering a substantial increase in exported LNG volume. This approval fits within broader efforts to expand U.S. energy influence worldwide.

As the world anticipates shifts in energy dynamics, this decision highlights the strategic emphasis on growing America's energy capabilities. With potential geopolitical and economic implications, the approval marks a key development in global energy trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025