Delhi HC Urged to Address Bird Strikes at IGI Airport

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice following a plea advocating for comprehensive measures to mitigate Bird Aircraft Strike Hazards (BASH) and implement the Bird Avoidance Model (BAM) at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The petition stresses the alarming frequency of bird encounters with aircraft, placing passengers and local residents at risk. Between 2018 and 2023, IGI Airport documented 705 bird strikes, surpassing the combined total of 29 other regional airports. The bench, led by Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed the notice towards multiple entities, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Delhi Police, with a hearing set for May 14, 2024.

Filed by animal welfare activist Gauri Maulekhi, the plea identifies nearby animal-related activities and pollution as primary contributors to bird strikes, citing violations of the Aircraft Rules and other legal statutes within the 10-kilometer airport perimeter. Despite respondents acknowledging these issues, the plea criticizes the lack of corrective actions and persists in urging the adoption of BAM to enhance aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)