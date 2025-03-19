Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Petitions on Controversial Election Commission Appointment Law

The Supreme Court is set to review petitions against a law excluding the Chief Justice from the panel selecting Election Commissioners. The hearing is scheduled for April 16, following concerns by advocates about the Act's challenge to free and fair elections, calling for reforms in the selection process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:19 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Petitions on Controversial Election Commission Appointment Law
Supreme Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it would consider a set of petitions challenging a controversial law regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners. These petitions challenge the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel, with hearings set for April 16.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), brought attention to the matter, urging a swift hearing due to the court's busy schedule. The bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, agreed to prioritize the case on the designated date to ensure proceedings begin promptly.

The petitions call into question the validity of the law, highlighting that it undermines the principle of free and fair elections by not providing an independent mechanism for appointments. The challengers assert that the exclusion of the Chief Justice skews appointments towards decisions heavily influenced by the Prime Minister and his nominees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025