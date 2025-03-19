Supreme Court to Hear Petitions on Controversial Election Commission Appointment Law

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it would consider a set of petitions challenging a controversial law regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners. These petitions challenge the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel, with hearings set for April 16.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), brought attention to the matter, urging a swift hearing due to the court's busy schedule. The bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, agreed to prioritize the case on the designated date to ensure proceedings begin promptly.

The petitions call into question the validity of the law, highlighting that it undermines the principle of free and fair elections by not providing an independent mechanism for appointments. The challengers assert that the exclusion of the Chief Justice skews appointments towards decisions heavily influenced by the Prime Minister and his nominees.

(With inputs from agencies.)