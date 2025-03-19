Rural-Fintech Navadhan Secures Oversubscribed Series A Funding to Boost Growth

Rural-fintech company Navadhan has secured 111 Cr in oversubscribed Series A funding, with NabVentures leading the round. Prime Ventures co-led, alongside contributions from LNB Group and existing investors. This round aims to expand Navadhan's AceN tech platform to bolster financial services for rural micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Founded by Nitin Agrawal and his team, Navadhan seeks to create new wealth for rural entrepreneurs. The AceN platform, crucial to this mission, integrates over 25 banks and financial institutions, offering innovative solutions to enhance lending efficiency in rural markets while breaking traditional capital access barriers.

NabVentures, a major backer, commends Navadhan's calibrated growth and asset quality, emphasizing the significance of AceN technology in transforming rural lending. With a presence in over 700 PIN codes across five states, Navadhan aims for deeper geographic penetration and diversified loan offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)