Left Menu

South Korea Fights for Fair Trade Treatment in Washington

South Korea's industry minister, Ahn Duk-geun, heads to Washington, D.C., aiming to remove the country from a U.S. 'sensitive country' watchlist. Concerns about fair tariff treatments and mishandled sensitive information are key discussion points. Ahn will meet top U.S. officials, advocating for equitable trade provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:18 IST
South Korea Fights for Fair Trade Treatment in Washington

South Korea's industry minister, Ahn Duk-geun, is set to visit Washington, D.C. this week to address concerns over being included on a U.S. watchlist and to seek improvements in tariff treatments, the industry ministry announced on Wednesday.

The designation of South Korea as a 'sensitive country' by the U.S. Department of Energy has caused a stir in Seoul. This places South Korea on a low-tier watchlist alongside nations like China, Iran, and North Korea. Minister Ahn aims to expedite a resolution regarding this designation during his visit.

This visit represents a crucial opportunity, as Foreign Minister Cho Ta-yul emphasized while fielding questions from lawmakers. Joseph Yun, acting U.S. ambassador in Seoul, highlighted that South Korea's addition to the list was due to mishandlings of sensitive data. Ahn will advocate for fair trade practices before reciprocal tariffs take effect on April 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025