Actuarial Leaders Discuss the Future in the Age of Disruption

The Institute of Actuaries of India hosted its 24th Annual Global Conference with the theme 'Actuarial Excellence in the Age of Disruption.' Conversations revolved around industry trends, challenges, risk management, and the future role of actuaries in a technology-driven and rapidly changing world.

The Institute of Actuaries of India, the leading professional body for actuaries in the country, successfully inaugurated its 24th Annual Global Conference in Mumbai. The conference, themed 'Actuarial Excellence in the Age of Disruption,' served as a significant platform for dialogue among insurance, pension, and financial sector experts.

Renowned figures such as Shri M. Nagaraju, IAS, and Dr. Deepak Mohanty were among the keynote speakers. They addressed the growing importance of the actuarial profession in the face of new technological and economic challenges. Key sessions examined issues like reinsurance, capital efficiency, and the intersection of AI and cybersecurity.

IAI President Preeti Chandrashekhar emphasized the conference's role in fostering innovation, collaboration, and value creation. As the actuarial field adapts to dynamic global changes, the event underscored its strategic importance in global financial services. The conference concluded with networking opportunities and insights into future industry developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

