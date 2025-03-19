Left Menu

Wall Street Braces for Fed Decision Amid Trade Tensions

Wall Street is anticipating the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, with expectations for interest rates to remain unchanged. Traders predict rate cuts later in the year as concerns over U.S. trade policies persist. The markets are watching for new economic projections from Fed policymakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:39 IST
Wall Street Braces for Fed Decision Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street is on edge as investors await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, with key indexes poised for a higher open on Wednesday despite lingering trade policy concerns.

The central bank is anticipated to hold its overnight interest rate steady between 4.25% and 4.50%, expecting rate cuts later this year amid economic uncertainty exacerbated by President Donald Trump's trade policies. Key projections on economic growth, inflation, and unemployment are keenly awaited.

Meanwhile, the EU plans to tighten steel import quotas in response to U.S. tariffs, as analysts predict further trade barriers. Recent economic signals suggest a cooling U.S. economy, leading companies to adjust forecasts, while markets experience corrections and investors flock to safe havens like gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025