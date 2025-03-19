Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Tackles Livestock Loss with New Compensation Scheme

The Tamil Nadu government announced a new compensation scheme in response to livestock deaths caused by stray and rabid dogs. Farmers affected by these incidents will receive payouts, with the government providing Rs 37,500 for cows or buffaloes and increased compensation for goats and chickens. The decision follows Chief Minister M K Stalin's directives and local feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:31 IST
  • India

In a move addressing farmer grievances, the Tamil Nadu government unveiled a compensation scheme for livestock deaths stemming from stray dog attacks.

AIADMK's K C Karupannan highlighted the plight of farmers affected over recent months, leading to government action facilitated by Chief Minister M K Stalin's guidance.

Increases in compensation amounts have been ordered, covering a wide range of livestock, to adequately support the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

