AIADMK forms panel to formulate manifesto for 2026 Assembly poll
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced the constitution of a high-level committee to prepare the party manifesto for next year's Assembly election.
The panel comprising ten former state ministers under Natham Viswanathan will tour Tamil Nadu to obtain views from people before formulating the poll manifesto.
''In view of the upcoming general elections to the 17th Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu, the following committee is being formed on behalf of the AIADMK to prepare an election manifesto that will benefit the people in various ways,'' Palaniswami announced in a statement here.
Former ministers: C Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V Jayaraman, D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam, S Chemmalai, B Valarmathi, O S Manian, R B Udayakumar, and S S Vaigaichelvan, are the other members of the panel.
Their tour programme will be announced soon, Palaniswami said.
