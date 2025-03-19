Left Menu

Major Arrests in Uttar Pradesh Reveal Alleged Espionage at Ordnance Factories

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested multiple individuals, including Vikas Kumar and Ravindra Kumar, for allegedly sharing confidential documents from ordnance factories with a suspected Pakistani agent. The arrests underscore the threat posed by espionage activities targeting India's defense sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:48 IST
Arrested accused in police custody (Photo/UP Police) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Vikas Kumar in connection with espionage activities involving ordnance factories. This arrest follows the earlier detention of Ravindra Kumar, an employee at the Ordnance Factory Firozabad, accused of collaborating with Neha Sharma, an alleged Pakistani agent.

Police revealed that Vikas Kumar, linked to the Ordnance Factory in Kanpur, was found providing Neha Sharma with critical documents through encrypted messages. A detailed investigation is underway as authorities work to dismantle the suspected intelligence network compromising national security.

According to Additional Director General Nilabja Choudhary, the accused were involved in systematically sharing sensitive defense data, posing a severe threat to security. The ATS has urged institutions to enforce stringent security measures to prevent such compromises in future. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

