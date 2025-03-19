UK Pledges Nearly $1.2 Million to Strengthen Africa’s Plant Protection and Food Security

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warmly welcomed a significant contribution of nearly USD 1.2 million (approximately GBP 950,000) from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This financial support will play a crucial role in implementing the Africa Phytosanitary Programme (APP), a key initiative of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) aimed at enhancing plant health systems across the continent.

The APP is designed to fortify national plant protection organizations (NPPOs) by equipping them with scientific methodologies and digital technologies to monitor, detect, respond to, and recover from pest outbreaks more effectively. Given the alarming rates of crop losses due to pests in Africa—ranging between 30% and 60% annually—this initiative is timely and vital. These losses translate to an economic burden of approximately USD 65.58 billion each year, exacerbating food insecurity, harming smallholder and commercial farmers, and constraining regional and international trade in agricultural commodities.

Strengthening Africa’s Resilience Against Plant Pests

Beth Bechdol, FAO Deputy Director-General and interim IPPC Secretary, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “This contribution to the APP will strengthen Africa’s phytosanitary capacity, enhancing our collective efforts to combat plant pests. Robust plant health systems are essential for safeguarding food security, enhancing biosecurity, facilitating trade, and protecting livelihoods across the continent.”

The APP aims to provide NPPOs with training and tools to improve their preparedness and response to phytosanitary threats. It also supports the development of plant protection legislation, promotes regional cooperation, and enhances national capabilities for pest surveillance and risk assessment.

A Two-Phase Implementation Plan

The program is being rolled out in two phases, with the first phase already underway in 11 countries: Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. This initial phase will establish foundational structures, test best practices, and develop tailored strategies to mitigate pest threats in these nations.

Phase two, scheduled to begin in 2025, will extend the program to eight additional countries: Algeria, Cabo Verde, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Malawi, South Africa, and Tunisia. This expansion aims to further strengthen Africa’s continental phytosanitary network and enhance food security resilience.

UK’s Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture and Global Food Security

The United Kingdom has been a steadfast partner of FAO since becoming a member in 1945. Over the decades, it has actively supported sustainable agriculture, food security, climate resilience, and biosecurity. This latest contribution, funded through the UK’s International Biological Security Programme, underscores the UK’s dedication to global plant health and the mitigation of cross-border phytosanitary risks.

Alexander Jones, Director of FAO’s Resource Mobilization Division, highlighted the broader impact of this investment, stating, “We applaud the support of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to strengthen phytosanitary systems across Africa. As global travel and trade increase, improving the technical capacities of national plant protection organizations so that they are able to identify and respond to threats as they emerge is an investment whose impacts will be felt at a global level.”

The UK’s contribution to plant health initiatives extends beyond the APP. The country has actively supported various IPPC projects, including:

The International Year of Plant Health , which raised global awareness about the importance of protecting plant life.

, which raised global awareness about the importance of protecting plant life. The first-ever International Plant Health Conference , bringing experts together to discuss plant protection challenges and solutions.

, bringing experts together to discuss plant protection challenges and solutions. The IPPC ePhyto Solution , an innovative digital certification system that streamlines and secures international trade in agricultural goods.

, an innovative digital certification system that streamlines and secures international trade in agricultural goods. Research on climate change’s impact on plant health , helping to develop strategies to combat climate-induced pest threats.

, helping to develop strategies to combat climate-induced pest threats. The development and implementation of International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures (ISPMs), which guide national plant protection efforts worldwide.

A Pathway to More Secure Agricultural Trade

By strengthening phytosanitary frameworks, the APP is not only safeguarding crops and reducing economic losses but also facilitating the smoother movement of agricultural commodities across African borders. Many countries struggle with meeting international phytosanitary standards, leading to trade restrictions that impact economies. This initiative will provide essential technical support and regulatory guidance to help African nations meet these standards, thus opening up new trade opportunities and boosting agricultural exports.

The Role of Digital Technologies in Plant Protection

A critical aspect of the APP is its focus on digital solutions. The adoption of advanced monitoring tools and artificial intelligence-driven detection systems will enhance Africa’s ability to combat plant pests efficiently. Mobile-based pest reporting, remote sensing technology, and predictive modeling will be employed to ensure quicker responses to emerging threats.

These technologies will empower NPPOs with real-time data to manage outbreaks more effectively, thereby reducing crop losses and mitigating economic shocks. Additionally, knowledge-sharing platforms will be established to ensure that plant protection officers across the continent are well-trained and informed about the latest pest management strategies.

A Unified Effort for Africa’s Agricultural Future

As Africa continues to grapple with the challenges of food security, climate change, and pest outbreaks, initiatives like the APP serve as a beacon of hope. By fostering collaboration between governments, international organizations, and donors, the program sets the stage for a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector.

The United Kingdom’s latest financial commitment is a testament to the importance of global partnerships in tackling these pressing issues. By investing in Africa’s plant health infrastructure, the UK is not only supporting food security on the continent but also strengthening the global agricultural trade system.

Moving forward, FAO and its partners will continue to monitor and evaluate the progress of the APP, ensuring that it delivers tangible benefits to farmers, traders, and consumers alike. With the right investments and international cooperation, Africa’s plant health systems can be transformed, paving the way for a more food-secure and economically stable future.