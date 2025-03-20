Left Menu

Growing Youth Unemployment Crisis in Chinese Cities

Youth joblessness in Chinese cities increased in February, with the national jobless rate hitting a two-year high. The urban unemployment rate for 16-24-year-olds rose to 16.9%, and the overall urban rate was 5.4%. China's leaders plan fiscal support to boost domestic consumption amidst economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:30 IST
Growing Youth Unemployment Crisis in Chinese Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Youth unemployment in Chinese cities saw an unsettling rise for the second consecutive month in February, pushing the nation's overall jobless rate to a two-year peak, based on official statistics released Thursday.

The urban unemployment rate for individuals aged 16 to 24, excluding students, surged to 16.9% from 16.1% in January, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, the unemployment rates for those aged 25-29 and 30-59 followed suit, increasing to 7.3% and 4.3% respectively.

China's leaders are reaffirming their commitment to robust fiscal and monetary measures to invigorate the economy, with an accent placed on enhancing domestic consumption. However, the sustainability of their economic goals remains uncertain amid ongoing trade tensions with the U.S., subdued consumer demand, and a prolonged property sector slump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025