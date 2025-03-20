Left Menu

Blaze at Azad Chowk Furniture Shops Quickly Contained

A fire erupted in several furniture shops at Azad Chowk, Maharashtra, on Thursday morning. Firefighters promptly controlled the blaze, with initial reports suggesting a short circuit as the cause. Further updates are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:58 IST
Fire breaks out in furniture shops in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday morning, a fire ignited within a cluster of furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to local authorities.

Firefighting units rapidly responded to the emergency, managing to bring the situation under control promptly. Inspector Dilip suggested that a short circuit could have been responsible for the blaze. "Fire broke out in the furniture shops at Azad Chowk, presumably due to a short circuit. The situation is now under control," he stated early today.

As the immediate threat has been managed, officials indicate that further investigation into the incident is underway, with additional details to be released as they become available. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

