Assam's BJP Eyes Landslide in Rabha Hasong Polls

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, a senior BJP leader, has voiced strong confidence in a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, slated for April 2. Momin believes robust public backing foretells a comprehensive win for the ruling alliance.

Momin stated, "I am very confident that the BJP-led NDA will secure a landslide victory." He emphasized the expected dominance in the polls, bolstered by substantial public support, casting doubt on Congress's chances due to its perceived weak leadership and lack of clear vision.

Momin criticized Congress for allegedly inciting communal tensions during its governance in the Rabha Hasong region, leading to violent clashes. With the BJP in power since 2016, Momin highlights the peace restored and the people's yearning for development, indicating a diminished Congress influence and a hopeful BJP triumph.

The elections cover 36 constituencies with a voter base of 445,586, including male, female, and other voters, distributed across 630 polling stations. The contest is set for April 2, with results expected on April 4. The Rabha Hasong area, located in Goalpara and Kamrup districts, augurs for progressive development under BJP's agenda.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council was established to foster economic, educational, socio-cultural, and ethnic progress among the Rabha people, who are recognized as a plain Scheduled Tribe in Assam. The election timetable caps filing for candidacy on March 15 and withdrawal by March 19, as per the Assam State Election Commission.

