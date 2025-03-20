Left Menu

Demanding Justice: Naba Das's Family Calls for CBI Probe

BJD MLA Deepali Das, daughter of slain Odisha Minister Naba Das, urges Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for a CBI probe into her father's murder. Dissatisfied with previous investigations, the family seeks a fresh inquiry, while state officials assure a fair crime branch investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:02 IST
BJD MLA Deepali Das. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal MLA Deepali Das, daughter of the slain Odisha Minister Naba Das, has formally requested Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to initiate a CBI investigation into her father's murder. Speaking to the media, she confirmed that the Chief Minister has assured consideration of the request and promised a thorough investigation.

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced on Tuesday that the murder investigation of Naba Das has resumed under the state's current administration. Harichandan expressed confidence in a fair probe conducted by the crime branch. He noted the dissatisfaction of Naba Das's family with the previous investigation and acknowledged the proactive steps being taken for a transparent inquiry.

Naba Das, the former Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister, was fatally shot by Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopal Das of the Odisha Police on January 29, 2023. The incident occurred in Brajrajnagar, Jharsuguda district, leading to Naba Das's death during treatment. The accused ASI was subsequently dismissed from service and arrested, facing serious charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

