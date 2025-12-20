India Unveils Guidelines for Responsible AI Governance

India has introduced new AI Governance Guidelines aimed at ensuring a balanced approach to artificial intelligence development. Announced by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada in the Rajya Sabha, the guidelines prohibit the unrestricted deployment of high-risk AI systems.

The guidelines, released on November 5, 2025, are integral to India's comprehensive framework for responsible AI use. They recognize AI as a key driver of economic and social change, while also acknowledging the potential risks like bias and lack of transparency. Sectoral regulators will be responsible for enforcement under existing laws.

These guidelines are designed to be flexible, supporting innovation without introducing new statutory oversight bodies. India's AI strategy emphasizes a pragmatic legal and technological approach, guiding AI governance through research and development in institutions like IITs to provide practical technical interventions.