Left Menu

Vigilance Raids and Drug Trafficking Convictions Unfold in Odisha

Odisha Vigilance conducted raids on Forest Ranger Samantray's properties, while the Narcotics Control Bureau secured the conviction of three drug traffickers in Bhubaneswar. The traffickers, involved in an inter-state opium racket, received 10-year sentences. Investigations into both cases are ongoing, highlighting the state's intensified crackdown on corruption and trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:44 IST
Vigilance Raids and Drug Trafficking Convictions Unfold in Odisha
Odisha Vigilance raids premises of Forest Ranger (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive operation, Odisha Vigilance officials executed raids at various locations associated with Forest Ranger Rajendra Kumar Samantray in the Rahama Forest Range, Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday. The carefully coordinated operation involved two Additional Superintendents of Police, five Deputy Superintendents, and a team of inspectors and staff members dedicated to uncovering potential malfeasance.

While the details of the raid remain to be fully disclosed, significant progress has been noted in other criminal cases in the region. Notably, the Bhubaneswar Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau recently achieved a legal victory. On November 22, three individuals entangled in drug trafficking operations were convicted by the Bhubaneswar Court of the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, resolving a case from August 2021.

The trio, Vijay Bhan, Suraj Pal, and Surendra, was apprehended by NCB officers with 20 kilograms of opium, leading to the unraveling of a notable inter-state drug trafficking syndicate. Employing a truck with a concealed compartment, the accused carried opium across borders. Sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, this verdict underscores Odisha's commitment to combating illicit narcotics activities.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025