Vigilance Raids and Drug Trafficking Convictions Unfold in Odisha

In an extensive operation, Odisha Vigilance officials executed raids at various locations associated with Forest Ranger Rajendra Kumar Samantray in the Rahama Forest Range, Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday. The carefully coordinated operation involved two Additional Superintendents of Police, five Deputy Superintendents, and a team of inspectors and staff members dedicated to uncovering potential malfeasance.

While the details of the raid remain to be fully disclosed, significant progress has been noted in other criminal cases in the region. Notably, the Bhubaneswar Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau recently achieved a legal victory. On November 22, three individuals entangled in drug trafficking operations were convicted by the Bhubaneswar Court of the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, resolving a case from August 2021.

The trio, Vijay Bhan, Suraj Pal, and Surendra, was apprehended by NCB officers with 20 kilograms of opium, leading to the unraveling of a notable inter-state drug trafficking syndicate. Employing a truck with a concealed compartment, the accused carried opium across borders. Sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, this verdict underscores Odisha's commitment to combating illicit narcotics activities.