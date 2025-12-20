Remembering Sreenivasan: An Icon of Malayalam Cinema

Veteran Malayalam actor, filmmaker, and screenwriter Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday at the age of 69. His legacy is etched deep within the fabric of Malayalam cinema, where he shaped the social and comic sensibilities through his work over more than four decades.

Born in Patyam near Thalassery, Kerala, Sreenivasan emerged as a significant influence in the film industry. Known for his sharp social satire and engaging storytelling, he contributed to over 225 films and crafted memorable screenplays, including classics like 'Odaruthammava Aalariyam,' 'Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam,' and 'Njan Prakashan.'

His films 'Vadakkunokkiyanthram' and 'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala' won prestigious awards, affirming his status as an innovative filmmaker. His collaborations with directors like Priyadarshan and Sathyan Anthikad during Malayalam cinema's golden era highlighted his artistry. Sreenivasan is survived by his wife Vimala and sons Vineeth and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

(With inputs from agencies.)