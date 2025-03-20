Left Menu

Delhi Court Sets Date for Hearing in Kapil Mishra's MCC Violation Case

A Delhi court has scheduled a date to hear arguments against Law Minister Kapil Mishra regarding a Model Code of Conduct violation during the 2020 elections. A status report from DCP North West is awaited related to social media content. The court will proceed with arguments on charge on April 8.

BJP leader and Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A Rouse Avenue court is actively pursuing the case against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra concerning an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2020 Assembly Elections. On Thursday, the court scheduled a date to hear arguments in the matter.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia has instructed the DCP North West to submit a comprehensive status report, concerning social media content that is purportedly linked to Mishra, before the next hearing scheduled for April 8.

Mishra, represented by Senior Advocate Pavan Narang, has pursued quashing of the summoning order in a higher court. Despite facing legal challenges, the case remains poised at the stage of framing charges without any granted stay.

