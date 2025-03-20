Left Menu

Maharashtra Opposition Seeks Fair Governance Amid Claims of Legislative Bias

Maharashtra opposition leaders have alleged bias in legislative proceedings, citing unfair restrictions and unauthorized conduct by the Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman. They have appealed to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, seeking intervention to uphold their constitutional rights and ensure a fair parliamentary process.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, opposition leaders are raising alarms over alleged biased conduct within the legislative proceedings, claiming that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council are compromising their constitutional rights. In light of these concerns, the leaders have sought the intervention of Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

A complaint letter submitted by the opposition, led by Ambadas Danve, asserts that the Speaker and Chairman are not upholding parliamentary conventions, thus restricting the opposition's ability to critique government policies effectively. The leaders emphasize that opposition voices are being stifled in crucial discussions, urging the Governor to ensure a balanced and fair legislative process.

The letter accuses the legislative authorities of sidelining opposition viewpoints and entrenching decisions without proper debate. It highlights instances where department-related ministers failed to respond to discussions, aggravating the opposition's frustrations. The leaders demand a reevaluation of procedural norms to safeguard democratic principles within the assembly.

