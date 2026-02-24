Controversy Erupts Over Parliamentary Group Assignments in Assam

In a fresh twist in Assam's political scene, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi be assigned to the 'India-Pakistan' group, rather than leading the 'India-Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group'. The move comes amid accusations of Gogoi's alleged ties with Pakistan.

State Congress views the appointment of Gogoi, who also serves as Congress' deputy leader in the lower house, as a response to Sarma's 'malicious campaign'. The controversy stems from claims linking Gogoi through his wife to Pakistani interests; allegations he vehemently denies.

With Assembly elections on the horizon, the political drama is further fueled by the setup of a Special Investigation Team to scrutinize the supposed link. Gogoi has criticized the CM's claims as baseless, suggesting they are part of a wider political strategy.