The OCTOPUS unit conducted a mock drill at Indrakeeladri to test response to potential security threats. The drill involved temple and police officials coordinating to neutralize threats and safeguard devotees. Key figures from multiple departments participated, showcasing preparedness in emergency situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:44 IST
OCTOPUS Unit Ensures Devotee Safety in Andhra Pradesh Temple Mock Drill
Mock drill at Indrakeeladri temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) unit carried out a comprehensive mock drill at Indrakeeladri, emphasizing the safety of temple devotees and enhancing security protocols in the event of potential threats. Conducted from midnight on March 19, 2025, to early Thursday, the exercise simulated a security breach scenario.

According to an official release, the mock scenario depicted unidentified threats accessing Indrakeeladri through the staircase route. Upon prompt notification from temple authorities and the One Town police, the OCTOPUS team assembled at Jammidoddi meeting hall to strategize an immediate response. Officials across various sectors, including temple, police, and revenue, coordinated an action plan leveraging the temple map and swiftly deployed armed commandos to the site.

Under the vigilant supervision of OCTOPUS Additional SP Sri Raja Reddy and DSP Sri Tirupatayya, the drill effectively demonstrated commandos neutralizing explosive devices and apprehending intruders. This high-stakes operation underscored the roles of temple staff, local police, medical teams, and revenue officers in protecting devotees and managing emergencies efficiently. The successful execution of this drill underscores the commitment to maintaining public safety during any unforeseen incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

