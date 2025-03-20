Left Menu

KPI Green Energy Secures 14.90 MW Solar Project Contracts

KPI Green Energy has announced securing contracts for developing 14.90 MW of solar projects. These orders come from the company's captive power producer segment and are expected to be completed by the fiscal year 2025-26 in multiple phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

KPI Green Energy has revealed new advancements in their solar project endeavors, announcing contracts for a total of 14.90 MW. These projects will come from their captive power producer business line.

The orders were confirmed by KPI Green Energy in an official exchange filing. This initiative marks another step forward for the company's renewable energy projects.

Completion of these projects is slated for various stages throughout the financial year 2025-26, adhering to the contractual terms agreed upon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

