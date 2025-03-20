Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Denies Vendetta Politics, Defends Court-Ordered Survey

Dismissing accusations of vendetta politics, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday clarified that government officials executed court orders in the encroachment case against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar stated, "Vendetta politics is in the DNA of Kumaraswamy. Officials merely followed court directives.

The case originated from S R Hiremath, not us. He has lodged numerous cases against me. The government's role was limited to implementing legal orders." Ramanagara district officials, backed by police, surveyed the Ketaganahalli village on Tuesday as per Karnataka High Court's mandate to identify encroached government land.

Addressing further allegations, Shivakumar accused Kumaraswamy of influencing the Centre to prevent renaming Ramanagara district. "We don't need to plead. Our petition is with the Centre, despite some Delhi ministers' attempts to obstruct," he alleged. Moreover, Shivakumar emphasized local development, contesting real estate speculation concerns related to the renaming project. On Congress matters, he revealed plans for 100 new party offices, aligning with the Belagavi convention's centennial. He noted discussions with BJP State President on various personal and political topics, reaffirming commitment to party decisions, amidst leadership changes and policy critiques from opposition. "We stand guided by party decisions," he affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)