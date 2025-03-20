Tata Power Surpasses 1.5 Lakh Solar Rooftop Installations in India

Tata Power has successfully installed more than 1.5 lakh solar rooftops across India, increasing their total installation capacity to approximately 3 GW, the company revealed in a statement on Thursday.

The projects include government-led initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, as well as private endeavors, and have reached over 300 cities nationwide.

Tata Power emphasized the multiple benefits of their solar rooftop installations, noting they can reduce electricity bills by up to 80 percent. The solar modules come with a 25-year warranty, and the financial payback period is estimated between four to seven years.

