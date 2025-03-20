Delhi Assembly Sparks Protocol Debate Amid Corruption Allegations

In a pointed letter, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has raised concerns over government officials' failure to acknowledge communications from Assembly members. Addressed to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, the letter highlights breaches in protocol where letters and calls went unacknowledged, urging immediate action from multiple departments to ensure compliance.

The communication stresses the gravity of the situation, seeking reinforcement of existing government instructions on dealing with Assembly members. Gupta has requested all relevant governmental departments, including Delhi Police and others, to be sensitized towards these protocols for effective governance operation.

Amid administrative concerns, Gupta also responded to corruption allegations against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, urging for the legal process to proceed uninhibited. Following an FIR in connection with a significant CCTV project scam, BJP's Virendra Sachdeva has alleged that Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also implicated.

