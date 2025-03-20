India Boosts Military Arsenal with Rs 54,000 Crore Hardware Acquisition
India's Defence Acquisition Council approved over Rs 54,000 crore for military hardware. This includes airborne early-warning aircraft, torpedoes, and tank engines. The move aims to streamline procurement processes as part of the 2025 'Year of Reforms.' The acquisition enhances capabilities for the Air Force, Army, and Navy.
- India
In a major advancement for India's defense capabilities, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) sanctioned military procurements worth over Rs 54,000 crore on Thursday. This comprehensive acquisition includes airborne early-warning systems, Varunastra torpedoes, and upgraded engines for T-90 tanks, reflecting a strategic push to modernize the nation's armed forces.
The approval, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, aligns with the Ministry's 2025 'Year of Reforms' initiative aimed at accelerating procurement timelines and enhancing process efficiency. The decision marks a pivotal shift towards a more streamlined and effective defense acquisition system.
These new assets promise to significantly bolster the combat effectiveness of the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy. The AEW&C aircraft systems are set to revolutionize warfare with heightened capability, while the Varunastra torpedoes and enhanced tank engines will ensure formidable responses against potential threats.
