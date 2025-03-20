Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Turmoil: High-Level Probe into Honey Trap Allegations

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has ordered a high-level investigation into allegations of a honey trap attempt on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna. Multiple political leaders have raised concerns over an alleged scheme targeting politicians. Rajanna and others demand a thorough investigation to reveal the masterminds behind this campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:52 IST
Karnataka's Political Turmoil: High-Level Probe into Honey Trap Allegations
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape is in tumult as Home Minister G Parameshwara launches a high-level probe into claims of a honey trap plot against a state minister. The controversy erupted during a budget session discussion in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, prompted by allegations from Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna.

Minister KN Rajanna, in the legislative assembly, highlighted accusations that have alarmed the state's political fraternity. "There is chatter of Karnataka becoming a hub for illicit recordings. An influential minister from Tumakuru is implicated in a honey trap," Rajanna stated, further demanding a thorough probe by the Home Minister.

The scandal appears widespread, with Rajanna alleging that 48 individuals from two political parties have fallen victim. Urging for transparency, Rajanna called for public disclosure of those orchestrating the alleged plots. GOP leaders, including Satish Jarkiholi, corroborated these claims, noting such practices date back decades and affect multiple political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025