Karnataka's Political Turmoil: High-Level Probe into Honey Trap Allegations

Karnataka's political landscape is in tumult as Home Minister G Parameshwara launches a high-level probe into claims of a honey trap plot against a state minister. The controversy erupted during a budget session discussion in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, prompted by allegations from Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna.

Minister KN Rajanna, in the legislative assembly, highlighted accusations that have alarmed the state's political fraternity. "There is chatter of Karnataka becoming a hub for illicit recordings. An influential minister from Tumakuru is implicated in a honey trap," Rajanna stated, further demanding a thorough probe by the Home Minister.

The scandal appears widespread, with Rajanna alleging that 48 individuals from two political parties have fallen victim. Urging for transparency, Rajanna called for public disclosure of those orchestrating the alleged plots. GOP leaders, including Satish Jarkiholi, corroborated these claims, noting such practices date back decades and affect multiple political factions.

