India Energizes Nuclear Future: Task Forces Paving the Path for Private Participation

The Indian government is taking significant steps to involve private players in its nuclear energy sector. Two task forces have been formed to suggest amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and address concerns of private suppliers, as confirmed by Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, during a parliamentary session.

The first task force includes members from various government bodies and is focused on issues like the build, own, and operation of nuclear power plants by the private sector. It also covers nuclear safety, security, and waste management. Concurrently, a second task force is examining the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act, especially section 17(b), which places liability on nuclear suppliers.

In a landmark announcement in the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed plans for amendments to facilitate public-private partnerships in this arena. The government also launched the Nuclear Energy Mission for SMR development, aiming to generate at least 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047, with plans to operationalize five indigenous SMRs by 2033.

(With inputs from agencies.)