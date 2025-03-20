Court Controversy: Rethinking Sexual Violence Judgments

A recent observation by the Allahabad High Court has ignited a heated debate among legal experts regarding the judicial handling of sexual violence cases. The court's decision, which declared that certain acts of assault do not amount to rape or attempted rape, has raised alarms about its implications for the criminal justice system.

Renowned Criminal Lawyer Vikas Pahwa has expressed his concern over the ruling, cautioning that it sends a troubling signal that could cast doubts on the enforcement and assurance of justice against offenders. Pahwa highlighted the critical role of high courts and the Supreme Court in setting legal precedents that reinforce the justice system and called for cautious judgment, especially in sensitive cases of sexual violence.

Echoing this sentiment, Former Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand voiced her dismay, arguing that while absence of penetration complicates the charge of rape, the acts involved undoubtedly constitute attempted rape. The recent decision underscores an urgent need for the judiciary to adopt a firm and empathetic stance against gender-based violence, ensuring survivors' rights are not undermined through legal technicalities.

