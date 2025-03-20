Guyana's Crude Oil Boom: A Steady Climb

Crude oil production in Guyana climbed to 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, rising from 620,000 bpd the month prior, the country's natural resources ministry reported this Thursday.

The South American nation's oil industry, spearheaded by a consortium dominated by energy giant Exxon Mobil, has been on an upward trajectory ever since production commenced in 2019.

With prospects looking bright, Guyana's oil output is slated to soar past 900,000 bpd by the end of this year, marking a significant milestone in the country's burgeoning energy sector.

