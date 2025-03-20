Left Menu

Guyana's Crude Oil Boom: A Steady Climb

Crude oil production in Guyana increased to 648,000 barrels per day in February, up from 620,000 in January. Driven by an Exxon Mobil-led consortium, the country's oil output has been rising steadily since it began in 2019 and is predicted to exceed 900,000 barrels daily by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:18 IST
Guyana's Crude Oil Boom: A Steady Climb
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Crude oil production in Guyana climbed to 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, rising from 620,000 bpd the month prior, the country's natural resources ministry reported this Thursday.

The South American nation's oil industry, spearheaded by a consortium dominated by energy giant Exxon Mobil, has been on an upward trajectory ever since production commenced in 2019.

With prospects looking bright, Guyana's oil output is slated to soar past 900,000 bpd by the end of this year, marking a significant milestone in the country's burgeoning energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025