Maharashtra's Agri Revolution: Fadnavis Teams Up with Gates

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for the development of a mobile application and website aimed at integrating all agricultural schemes. The initiative is intended to promote agricultural start-ups, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has shown interest in collaboration.

At a meeting focused on crop insurance and e-crop inspection, Fadnavis emphasized creating a single-window interface to aid farmers. This app would incorporate AI technology to streamline access to agricultural services.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of digital innovations through Agri Stack, improving seed sales transparency, and leveraging AI for various agricultural needs. Collaboration with the private sector is seen as key to advancing research and education in farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)