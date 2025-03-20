Left Menu

Maharashtra's Agri Revolution: Fadnavis Teams Up with Gates

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis proposes a new mobile app to integrate agricultural schemes, promotes agricultural start-ups, and explores collaboration with Bill Gates. He emphasizes AI technology in farming and aims to unify central and state schemes, enhance farmer access, and improve crop management systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for the development of a mobile application and website aimed at integrating all agricultural schemes. The initiative is intended to promote agricultural start-ups, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has shown interest in collaboration.

At a meeting focused on crop insurance and e-crop inspection, Fadnavis emphasized creating a single-window interface to aid farmers. This app would incorporate AI technology to streamline access to agricultural services.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of digital innovations through Agri Stack, improving seed sales transparency, and leveraging AI for various agricultural needs. Collaboration with the private sector is seen as key to advancing research and education in farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

