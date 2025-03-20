Uttarakhand Launches Campaign for Safe and Clean Food on Char Dham Yatra Routes

In a significant move to safeguard food quality, the Uttarakhand government has intensified its campaign against food adulteration along the Char Dham Yatra routes. R Rajesh Kumar, Commissioner of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, announced the initiative on Thursday, emphasizing the administration's commitment to providing clean and safe food for pilgrims and tourists.

The state has devised a comprehensive action plan that includes deploying dedicated food safety officers in key districts such as Haridwar, Nainital, and Dehradun. Additional officers will be called upon from districts like Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag. Regular inspections will target hotels, dhabas, and vendors, with mobile testing labs ensuring that food quality meets regulatory standards. Kumar stressed that any violation would attract strict legal actions.

Initiatives also include a ban on single-use plastics and mandatory waste segregation with designated dustbins on travel routes. The government has mandated food businesses to uphold hygiene standards, urging pilgrims to purchase food from certified establishments only. Complaints regarding food quality can be reported via the helpline number 18001804246, reinforcing the administration's zero tolerance for substandard food practices.

