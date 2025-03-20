Left Menu

Uttarakhand Launches Campaign for Safe and Clean Food on Char Dham Yatra Routes

The Uttarakhand government is ramping up efforts to ensure food safety and hygiene along the Char Dham Yatra routes. With a focus on eliminating food adulteration, officials are deploying food safety officers and mobile labs, implementing a ban on single-use plastics and enforcing strict waste management protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:59 IST
Uttarakhand Launches Campaign for Safe and Clean Food on Char Dham Yatra Routes
R Rajesh Kumar, Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Uttarakhand. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to safeguard food quality, the Uttarakhand government has intensified its campaign against food adulteration along the Char Dham Yatra routes. R Rajesh Kumar, Commissioner of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, announced the initiative on Thursday, emphasizing the administration's commitment to providing clean and safe food for pilgrims and tourists.

The state has devised a comprehensive action plan that includes deploying dedicated food safety officers in key districts such as Haridwar, Nainital, and Dehradun. Additional officers will be called upon from districts like Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag. Regular inspections will target hotels, dhabas, and vendors, with mobile testing labs ensuring that food quality meets regulatory standards. Kumar stressed that any violation would attract strict legal actions.

Initiatives also include a ban on single-use plastics and mandatory waste segregation with designated dustbins on travel routes. The government has mandated food businesses to uphold hygiene standards, urging pilgrims to purchase food from certified establishments only. Complaints regarding food quality can be reported via the helpline number 18001804246, reinforcing the administration's zero tolerance for substandard food practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025