Left Menu

Alaska's Resource Battle: A Decision to Drill

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced initiatives to open more land for oil and gas leasing in Alaska, following President Trump's directive. The decision aims to lift restrictions on projects like the LNG pipeline. It has sparked tension between economic growth advocates and environmentalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:03 IST
Alaska's Resource Battle: A Decision to Drill
energy development

In a move poised to reshape resource development in Alaska, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum declared the release of extensive lands for oil and gas leasing. This decision aligns with former President Donald Trump's executive order to reduce barriers to energy development within the state.

The announcement includes plans to open 82% of Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve for leasing, along with the 1.56-million-acre Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Restrictions on land along the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Corridor will be revoked, supporting potential projects like the Ambler Road and Alaska LNG Pipeline.

While Alaska's Governor and congressional delegation have lauded the decision, citing economic growth potential, environmental groups decry the impact on wildlife and climate. The initiative remains controversial, with the possibility of future political changes once again putting Alaska's resource management under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025