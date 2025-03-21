Left Menu

Anantnag Police Strikes Hard on Drug Traffickers, Blocks Rs 75 Lakh Properties

The Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir seized properties worth Rs 75 lakhs from two drug traffickers under the NDPS Act, showcasing a stringent stance against drug-related offenses. This action aims to dismantle financial networks supporting illicit drug trade, urging public cooperation for a safer society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:51 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir confiscated properties valued at Rs 75 lakhs from two known drug peddlers. The operation was conducted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, aimed at crippling the financial backbone of illicit drug activities.

The initial action involved attaching a cemented plinth and one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, reportedly acquired through illegal drug dealings. This property, valued at approximately Rs 60 lakhs, was seized following FIR No. 48/2019. In another operation, commercial shops of Gulzar Ahmad Rather were seized under FIR No. 227/2024, valued at Rs 15 lakhs.

These robust measures underscore the Anantnag Police's commitment to eradicating the drug menace, pressing the public for assistance in reporting drug-related activities. Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Chinar Warriors and Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a potential terrorist attack by dismantling an IED along the Bandipora-Srinagar road, highlighting ongoing security efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

