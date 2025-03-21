Indian Army's Vigilance Against Terrorism and Drug Trafficking in Kashmir

In the snow-laden mountains of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, Indian Army personnel continue their tireless vigil against terrorism. On Friday, personnel braved harsh conditions to patrol these challenging terrains, reaffirming their commitment to a terror-free region.

Brigadier Sunil Mishra, leading the 9 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, addressed the troops, highlighting a renewed surge in terrorist activities. "While India progresses, some neighbors find it unsettling, resorting to sending terrorists to disrupt our peace. We've recently eliminated some terrorists and aim to suppress all remaining threats," Brigadier Mishra stated, underlining the army's pivotal role in maintaining regional security.

In a significant development against drug trafficking, the Anantnag Police took action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Today, they attached assets worth Rs 75 lakhs, owned by two known drug traffickers. The crackdown included confiscating properties illegally acquired through the drug trade in an effort to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug networks.

An official statement highlighted the combined efforts of military and police forces in battling terrorism and drug-related crime, encouraging public participation in reporting any suspicious activities to create a safer society.

(With inputs from agencies.)