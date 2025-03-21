Left Menu

Indian Army's Vigilance Against Terrorism and Drug Trafficking in Kashmir

The Indian Army intensifies patrolling in the snow-covered hills of Jammu and Kashmir to combat terrorism, while Anantnag Police crack down on drug trafficking, attaching properties of notorious peddlers. Brigadier Sunil Mishra emphasizes continued efforts to eliminate terrorists in the region. Authorities urge public cooperation in ensuring safety and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:54 IST
Indian Army's Vigilance Against Terrorism and Drug Trafficking in Kashmir
| Indian Army personnel patrol in snow-bound hills of Bhaderwah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the snow-laden mountains of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, Indian Army personnel continue their tireless vigil against terrorism. On Friday, personnel braved harsh conditions to patrol these challenging terrains, reaffirming their commitment to a terror-free region.

Brigadier Sunil Mishra, leading the 9 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, addressed the troops, highlighting a renewed surge in terrorist activities. "While India progresses, some neighbors find it unsettling, resorting to sending terrorists to disrupt our peace. We've recently eliminated some terrorists and aim to suppress all remaining threats," Brigadier Mishra stated, underlining the army's pivotal role in maintaining regional security.

In a significant development against drug trafficking, the Anantnag Police took action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Today, they attached assets worth Rs 75 lakhs, owned by two known drug traffickers. The crackdown included confiscating properties illegally acquired through the drug trade in an effort to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug networks.

An official statement highlighted the combined efforts of military and police forces in battling terrorism and drug-related crime, encouraging public participation in reporting any suspicious activities to create a safer society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025