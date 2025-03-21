Left Menu

RSS Convenes Key Annual Meeting to Chart Centennial Celebrations

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Bengaluru. This annual meeting, seen as a top decision-making body, will review the centennial year's progress, set new agendas, and focus on national issues and social change initiatives. Around 1,500 participants, including top RSS leaders, are attending.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, kicked off the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting on Friday in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Scheduled from March 21 to 23, this significant annual gathering convenes at Janseva Vidya Kendra, Channenahalli.

As noted by Parchar Pramukh Sunil Ambedkar, this meeting is the apex decision-making platform in the Sangh system. Focused discussions will center on the Sangh's annual report and special initiatives. Notably, as RSS approaches its centenary on Vijayadashami 2025, discussions will include planning for this milestone year.

The gathering will frame various programs and campaigns for the upcoming year, focusing on national issues and social change driven by Panch Parivartan. Attendance includes RSS leaders Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale, alongside 1,500 representatives. The assembly will also address Hindu awakening and current national scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

