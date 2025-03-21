Three Years of Transformation: CM Dhami's Roadmap for Uttarakhand's Development

In a reflective address, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked his three-year governance milestone, highlighting an era of service, governance excellence, and development. He underscored his administration's dedication to women's empowerment, notably through the establishment of a 30 percent job reservation for women in government sectors to bolster equality and socio-economic advancement.

Chief Minister Dhami reported that the 'Chief Minister Mahila Swarojgar Yojana' facilitated self-employment for over 30,000 women, enhancing their economic independence. In a recent gathering at the State Secretariat in Dehradun, CM Dhami reviewed initiatives in agriculture, horticulture, and other sectors, reflecting the administration's continued investment in state development.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's growth under his leadership, Dhami noted a significant drop in unemployment alongside a surge in investments. He reiterated the state's pioneering efforts, including the adoption of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and anti-cheating legislation. According to Dhami, Uttarakhand stands out in national development indices, achieving first place in NITI Aayog's 2020 ranking, solidifying its leading role in the country's progress.

