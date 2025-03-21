Left Menu

Three Years of Transformation: CM Dhami's Roadmap for Uttarakhand's Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami outlines his government's three-year achievements, focusing on women's empowerment, employment opportunities, and significant investments. His administration introduced a 30% job reservation for women and launched the 'Chief Minister Mahila Swarojgar Yojana' to foster self-employment, alongside a decline in the state's unemployment rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:41 IST
Three Years of Transformation: CM Dhami's Roadmap for Uttarakhand's Development
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a reflective address, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked his three-year governance milestone, highlighting an era of service, governance excellence, and development. He underscored his administration's dedication to women's empowerment, notably through the establishment of a 30 percent job reservation for women in government sectors to bolster equality and socio-economic advancement.

Chief Minister Dhami reported that the 'Chief Minister Mahila Swarojgar Yojana' facilitated self-employment for over 30,000 women, enhancing their economic independence. In a recent gathering at the State Secretariat in Dehradun, CM Dhami reviewed initiatives in agriculture, horticulture, and other sectors, reflecting the administration's continued investment in state development.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's growth under his leadership, Dhami noted a significant drop in unemployment alongside a surge in investments. He reiterated the state's pioneering efforts, including the adoption of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and anti-cheating legislation. According to Dhami, Uttarakhand stands out in national development indices, achieving first place in NITI Aayog's 2020 ranking, solidifying its leading role in the country's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025