Explosive Blaze at Russian Oil Depot after Drone Attack

An explosion erupted at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, intensifying a fire that broke out after a Ukrainian drone attack earlier this week, according to regional authorities on Friday. Firefighters on the scene are striving to control the blaze.

In the extinguishing efforts, depressurisation led to a dangerous explosion of oil products, discharging burning oil, officials revealed on the Telegram messaging app. The fire then spread to a nearby tank, expanding the inferno across 10,000 square meters.

Meanwhile, Russia's foreign ministry accused Ukraine of breaching a proposed ceasefire on energy sites. This depot, near Kavkazskaya village, serves as a rail terminal for Russian oil deliveries en route to a Kazakhstan-Black Sea pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)