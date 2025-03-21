Left Menu

Explosive Blaze at Russian Oil Depot after Drone Attack

An explosion occurred at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region after a Ukrainian drone attack, causing an expansive fire. The flames, covering 10,000 square meters, injured two firefighters, and spread to another tank. The depot is a crucial rail terminal for Russian oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

An explosion erupted at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, intensifying a fire that broke out after a Ukrainian drone attack earlier this week, according to regional authorities on Friday. Firefighters on the scene are striving to control the blaze.

In the extinguishing efforts, depressurisation led to a dangerous explosion of oil products, discharging burning oil, officials revealed on the Telegram messaging app. The fire then spread to a nearby tank, expanding the inferno across 10,000 square meters.

Meanwhile, Russia's foreign ministry accused Ukraine of breaching a proposed ceasefire on energy sites. This depot, near Kavkazskaya village, serves as a rail terminal for Russian oil deliveries en route to a Kazakhstan-Black Sea pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

