Explosive Blaze at Russian Oil Depot after Drone Attack
An explosion occurred at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region after a Ukrainian drone attack, causing an expansive fire. The flames, covering 10,000 square meters, injured two firefighters, and spread to another tank. The depot is a crucial rail terminal for Russian oil exports.
An explosion erupted at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, intensifying a fire that broke out after a Ukrainian drone attack earlier this week, according to regional authorities on Friday. Firefighters on the scene are striving to control the blaze.
In the extinguishing efforts, depressurisation led to a dangerous explosion of oil products, discharging burning oil, officials revealed on the Telegram messaging app. The fire then spread to a nearby tank, expanding the inferno across 10,000 square meters.
Meanwhile, Russia's foreign ministry accused Ukraine of breaching a proposed ceasefire on energy sites. This depot, near Kavkazskaya village, serves as a rail terminal for Russian oil deliveries en route to a Kazakhstan-Black Sea pipeline.
