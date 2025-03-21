Adani Group's Environmental Challenges: Legal Battles Threaten India's Billionaire Projects

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate is embroiled in significant legal battles this month over allegations that it has violated environmental regulations with its planned power plant and a luxury housing project. The ongoing legal troubles add to an extensive list of challenges the Adani Group has faced both domestically and internationally.

In recent years, the group has contended with numerous environmental protests and legal actions, most notably the prolonged campaign against its Carmichael coal mine in Australia and halted construction at its Indian seaport. Currently, Adani Group is defending itself against claims that it commenced a $2 billion power plant project without proper environmental clearance, which is up for deliberation in India's National Green Tribunal.

Simultaneously, the Adani Group faces challenges over two significant real estate projects in Mumbai over environmental concerns. Activists have contested a luxury housing development in a coastal suburb due to its location on a formerly protected area, while the redevelopment of the Dharavi slum is mired in legal disputes concerning changes to rules on ecologically sensitive land use.

