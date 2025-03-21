Left Menu

Adani Group's Environmental Challenges: Legal Battles Threaten India's Billionaire Projects

Gautam Adani's group is facing multiple legal challenges over environmental concerns regarding its multibillion-dollar projects. Allegations include starting a power plant without approval in India, luxury projects in Mumbai, and slum redevelopment issues, all contributing to ongoing legal and environmental disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:05 IST
Adani Group's Environmental Challenges: Legal Battles Threaten India's Billionaire Projects
Gautam Adani

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate is embroiled in significant legal battles this month over allegations that it has violated environmental regulations with its planned power plant and a luxury housing project. The ongoing legal troubles add to an extensive list of challenges the Adani Group has faced both domestically and internationally.

In recent years, the group has contended with numerous environmental protests and legal actions, most notably the prolonged campaign against its Carmichael coal mine in Australia and halted construction at its Indian seaport. Currently, Adani Group is defending itself against claims that it commenced a $2 billion power plant project without proper environmental clearance, which is up for deliberation in India's National Green Tribunal.

Simultaneously, the Adani Group faces challenges over two significant real estate projects in Mumbai over environmental concerns. Activists have contested a luxury housing development in a coastal suburb due to its location on a formerly protected area, while the redevelopment of the Dharavi slum is mired in legal disputes concerning changes to rules on ecologically sensitive land use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025